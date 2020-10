I have spent couple of months in Lithuania in the beginning of this year. I signed up for a gym membership for 1 year. But due to covid, I left Lithuania and came back to my non-EU home country. (I will not go back to Lithuania). I forgot to cancel membership, now they charging me for the months I was not there.

So my question is what happens if I do not pay? Can they charge me or go to court? Do my future visa applications get effected?

Thanks for you help in advance.