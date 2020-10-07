The price of a target company to be acquired usually goes up because a premium must be offered to incentivize shareholders to sell. Infrequently, the opposite happens.

One possibility is that share price has run up past the acquisition price, based on rumors and the buy out offer is lower.

Another is that it's a stock deal and if the merger is viewed poorly, a drop in the acquirer's price values the acquisition price lower.

I said infrequently because I have maintained a database for 25+ years via a Thomson Reuters subscription and it's relatively rare. I'd guess that if you do a Google search, you'll find some stories out there.