I am a Japanese national working freelance for a Japanese company and for personal reasons I will move permanently to the UK on November 13th this year. The Japanese company will let me do freelance work for them even after I move to the UK. I plan to work for them only until I find a stable fully UK-based job. For this, I will have a monthly income which will be over the £2000 allowance, but I do not plan to transfer it to my UK bank account. I read the articles about the foreign income taxation but I am still not sure what I should do. I was told by my current company that I will not pay the taxes in Japan.