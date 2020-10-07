Since public interest in ETF is growing rapidly, and any novice investor looking where to put their money would probably see recommendations to invest in ETF literally within the first page of the most naïve google search on the topic, I've been thinking under what circumstances that might become a bubble and what this bubble might look like.

One scenario came up in my mind, and while being unlikely, it's theoretical possibility is still bothering me somewhat. It looks like the biggest risk in ETF is that it might blindly inflate stocks that happened to be part of the index, but belong to the companies that are not doing so well. If there are many companies like that, and their inflation is significant, the bubble might burst when conventional invertors notice these overpriced assets and dump them.

The paradox of the index, say S&P500 is that it's abstract and wouldn't tank too much on its own, because 50 stale companies will be replaced by companies that were in positions 500-550 before. Like, after all, there always will be top 500 companies in the US. Even if they collapse overnight, the next day their position will be taken by another 500 companies.

But what would happen to VOO over this night? Vanguard needs to sell those stock real fast and repurchase new stocks to reflect changes in index? Is it possible that gap between VOO and the S&P500 itself becomes very significant and unfixable? Can this theoretically happen?