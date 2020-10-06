With stocks, I can easily buy 1 share of a stock. The minimum investment amount for a stock is the price of one share (or even less, if one's broker allows the purchase of fractional shares). Lots of shares are priced below $100, so stock investment is accessible even to very small retail investors. But with bonds, there is a rather high minimum investment requirement. At my broker, the minimum investment for each bond is $5000. Is there any fundamental reason why bonds have a high minimum investment requirement compared to stocks?

I am rather surprised that there are no "fractional bonds" like fractional shares. A low minimum investment requirement could make bond investment more accessible. Note that I am talking about individual bonds, not bond ETFs.