If you have a tax-advantaged account like a Roth IRA, why would you want to invest in stocks in a non tax-advantaged account like say Robinhood, or E-Trade, etc.? Would the tax-advantaged account be better by default?
3I would note that Robinhood and E-Trade are brokers, not account types (E-Trade offers both retirement and non-retirement accounts) – D Stanley 16 hours ago
3You realize those tax accounts all have contribution limits, right? – Brady Gilg 15 hours ago
Some thoughts:
- There's a limit to how much you can put in a tax-advantaged account. Even with mega back-door and other ways to move money around, there's still limits into how much you can contribute
- There are income limits that reduce or even prevent your ability to use some tax-advantaged accounts
- Retirement accounts are designed for retirement. If you want income off of your investments now, it's better to do it outside of retirement accounts that will charge you a penalty for early withdrawal
- Many 401(k) plans (which are the best retirement plan option for many people) have a very limited selection of investments.
- Loss harvesting - you can use capital losses in bad years to reduce your overall tax bill
- Minimum distributions - when you hit a certain age, you are required to withdraw funds from traditional retirement accounts - this money must go somewhere, so a non-tax-advantaged account may be a good option that still has discretionary funds to invest.
You have certain limit in Roth IRA contribution and it will not be sufficient to manage your retirement, with the Roth IRA growth alone. You have to save and invest as much as possible. There are people who save 70% of their income and invest.
For every investment liquidity is a major factor. The invested money should be available to you in case you need it. Roth IRA locks the money.
To answer your second question, tax advantaged vs tax non-advantaged: If they both offer same returns, then definitely tax-advantaged is better than non-tax advantaged. So, you need to see, if you have got limited money to invest, tax-advantaged by default offers more benefits compared to tax non-advantaged.