If you have a tax-advantaged account like a Roth, why would you want to invest in stocks on Non tax-advantaged account like say Robinhood, or E-trade etc.? would the tax advantaged account be better by default?

    I would note that Robinhood and E-Trade are brokers, not account types (E-Trade offers both retirement and non-retirement accounts) – D Stanley 51 mins ago
  • You realize those tax accounts all have contribution limits, right? – Brady Gilg 27 mins ago
Some thoughts:

  • There's a limit to how much you can put in a tax-advantaged account. Even with mega back-door and other ways to move money around, there's still limits into how much you can contribute
  • Retirement accounts are designed for retirement. If you want income off of your investments now, it's better to do it outside of retirement accounts that will charge you a penalty for early withdrawal
  • Many 401(k) plans (which are the best retirement plan option for many people) have a very limited selection of investments.
  • Loss harvesting - you can use capital loses in bad years to reduce your overall tax bill
  • Minimum distributions - when you hit a certain age, you are required to withdraw funds from traditional retirement accounts - this money must go _somewhere, so a non-tax-advantaged account may be a good option that still has discretionary funds to invest.
