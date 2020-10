The IRS sent me a note proposing changes to my 2018 taxes, and asking me to pay them a few thousand dollars.

I accepted their changes and paid them.

I've now learned that their changes were wrong and I don't owe them. Is it too late to fix? I think I should file an amended tax return (the way I think it should be now, probably with an account's help) and they'll give my money back? Is that right?