Using ThinkorSwim is irrelevant since brokers forward orders to the exchanges where the auction takes place.

A security has a bid and an ask price. If you want to own it right now you buy at the ask. If you want to sell it right now, you sell at the bid.

If you want a better price, you place a higher limit order to sell or lower limit order to buy.

In order to get a better sell price for your long call, either the stock must move in your direction or a counterparty must be willing to cross the B/A and meet your price.

So either you wait for a better price or you lower your price.