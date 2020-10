I noticed that in the first hours of NYSE trading on October 6, 2020, stock prices for most biotech companies went down.

Examples include: ABBV, BIIB, BMRN, BMY, BSGM, GILD, GSK, LLY, NBIX, PFE, et al.

This is in contrast with the behavior of the rest of the NYSE market.

Looking at news reports, I was not able to find a reason why biotech, as a class, would suddenly lose some valuation.

Does anyone know why it went down (and can explain how you figured it out)?