0

In the US, is it possible for the same 9 digits to exist as a valid SSN, and also as a valid TIN?

For example, Person One is 123-45-6789, and Business Two, Inc is 12-3456789.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Aaron Thomas is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Aaron Thomas is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.