In the US, is it possible for the same 9 digits to exist as a valid SSN, and also as a valid TIN?
For example, Person One is 123-45-6789, and Business Two, Inc is 12-3456789.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
In the US, is it possible for the same 9 digits to exist as a valid SSN, and also as a valid TIN?
For example, Person One is 123-45-6789, and Business Two, Inc is 12-3456789.