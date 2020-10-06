0

I then debited the supplier accounts payable and then credited the bank. Then I was told to make journal entries for banking charges why?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Account noob is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Account noob is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.