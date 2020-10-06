I received a signing bonus with my most recent position for which, if I leave the company after one year I must return half, and can keep the entire amount if I stay two years. I am a very risk-averse person so I don't want to spend the money and be completely locked in if I decide I want to leave.

My question is - where can I put this cash such that it will gain the maximum amount of interest with nearest-to-zero risk and decent liquidity? Since the case in which I would actually need to withdraw it would necessitate me returning much of it, it would be important to have access to almost the entire sum (I could sustain a 10% drop say, but 30% would be a real kick in the teeth).

I've been looking at CDs and bonds, it is my understanding that bonds would perform better in a low-inflation environment like the one we're in, but I am unsure and also looking for other investment vehicles to consider.