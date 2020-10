I am bullish on BTC and at the same time I need some fiat liquidity right now. Is there some combination of financial products I can use? As an example:

I have 10 BTC (assume current FX $10,000)

I want to get $100,000 out

I am willing to spend some money to have the right to get my 10BTC after 1 year.

What do I do here? I was looking into buying call options, but that seems quite expensive. Maybe perpetual futures?