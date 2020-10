As we learn from several questions such as "Why will SPY terminate in 2118?" and "Do all ETFs have an expiry date similar to SPY?", SPY is structured as a Unit Investment Trust (UIT) and thus has a limited life span.

Could it be restructured in a way that changes this fact, or is the only option to replace it?

If replacing is the only option, could the replacement ETF be able to get SPY as its symbol?

(I have no real need to ask, just out of curiosity.)