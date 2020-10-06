0

Let's say I buy stocks of a company at $1000, and 6 months later, stock is trading at $1500. What should my strategy be at this point.

Should I hold the stock? or should I sell the stock to book my $500 profit or, should I sell and rebuy at $1500?

Should I hold the stock?

Would you BuY this stock for this price? Yes, this is the same question - you are in a stock because you think AT THIS PRICE it is a good investment. Where it came from is irrelevant. If you would buy it - keep it. If not - get out.

or should I sell the stock to book my $500 profit or, should I sell and rebuy at $1500?

Well, selling at 1600 and rebuying at 1500 is great (with the exception of resetting your timer for long term capital gains). The main question is whether you CAN rebuy for 1500. What if it never comes down?

There is no simple rule - at the end it all runs down to what you expect at a given price.

