SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is listed on four stock exchanges:
- NYSE Arca — Symbol: SPY
- ISIN: US78462F1030
- Currency: USD
- Listing date: 1993-01-22. (source)
- Singapore Exchange — Symbol: S27
- ISIN: US78462F1030
- Currency: USD
- Listing date: 2001-05-04. (source)
- Tokyo Stock Exchange — Symbol: 1557
- ISIN: US78462F1030
- Currency: JPY
- Listing date: 2011-03-24. (source)
- Australian Securities Exchange — Symbol: SPY
- ISIN: AU000000SPY3
- Currency: AUD
- Listing date: 2014-10-13. (source)
What's the relationship between these listings? What are the differences? Do shareholders in Singapore own the same fund as the shareholders in New York? Are the shares fungible between these listing venues?