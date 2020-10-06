SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is listed on four stock exchanges:

NYSE Arca — Symbol: SPY ISIN: US78462F1030 Currency: USD Listing date: 1993-01-22. (source)

Singapore Exchange — Symbol: S27 ISIN: US78462F1030 Currency: USD Listing date: 2001-05-04. (source)

Tokyo Stock Exchange — Symbol: 1557 ISIN: US78462F1030 Currency: JPY Listing date: 2011-03-24. (source)

Australian Securities Exchange — Symbol: SPY ISIN: AU000000SPY3 Currency: AUD Listing date: 2014-10-13. (source)



What's the relationship between these listings? What are the differences? Do shareholders in Singapore own the same fund as the shareholders in New York? Are the shares fungible between these listing venues?