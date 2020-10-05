I placed a trade for stock XYZ with broker 123 from bank ABC (which is part of SIPC)
This was BUY trade for $100. Stock for XYZ went down to $99.45 and closed at $99.80. Trade was never executed.
I asked bank ABC to CANCEL the trade because I did not know what was going on. Before I cancelled the trade another Broker, call him 456 said the trade was placed at $99.39.
But I had written confirmation that the trade was placed for $100!!!!!!!
I am still perplexed.
This morning I called another Broker, call him 789 who also said the trade was placed for $99.39, but is now cancelled.
Then I called the original Broker, 123 who confirmed the same.
Before I call Broker 123 and ask what happened, can any of you tell me why this would have happened?
And now the stock went to $100.35