Lost $10K to scammers. I’ve been able to locate them. I know their home phone, their bank details, who they are renting from, their street address. I want to go there and take action.

Does this information help me in any way? Can I use this information in any way to get my money back? Any ideas?

    Did you notify the police? – Hart CO 17 hours ago
    Turn any information over to the relevant authorities and let them handle it. Taking anything into your own hands opens you up to getting into trouble. – glibdud 16 hours ago
    If you live to tell, let us know how it went. – Peter - Reinstate Monica 7 hours ago
    Scammers are getting good at passing money through a chain of victims. You may arrive to find yourself confronting a little old lady who has also been scammed. If you want to see actual confrontations, go to YouTube and search for confronting scammer youtube.com/results?search_query=confronting+scammer – chasly - supports Monica 4 hours ago
    LOL LOL LOL I strongly recommend closing this as being a scam of its own. – Carl Witthoft 3 hours ago
There is a real chance that you haven't found the scammer. You may have just found another victim. The risk to you is that you decide to try and scam the scammer, or you try to physically strike the scammer, and then you find out you were wrong. The police will then become very interested in you.

If you haven't contacted the police and/or your bank do so now. They are the only ones who can do something about this.

    This answer is the only reason I'm not voting to close the question. I think it's important that anyone else who thinks they've outsmarted the scammers take a strong look at the idea that they probably haven't. – BobbyScon 15 hours ago
    Even if OP has actually found the scammer, taking matters into their own hands would still carry the risk of arrest, prosecution, and conviction. – jcm 12 hours ago
    The question should be closed/rewritten due to lack of precision, no proof, is it a decoy, no location, no scam details, sounds like someone's watched too many movies. – aliential 3 hours ago
    I mean, the police will become very interested in a physical assault whether or not the person being attacked is a scammer. Inadvisable either way. – Nuclear Wang 2 hours ago
As others have mentioned:

  1. You could attack an innocent person.
  2. You will face legal ramifications if you do attack whoever it might be — their wrongdoing doesn't exempt you from facing consequences.
  3. Let the criminal justice system deal with the scammers.

AND equally as important: you yourself might come to bodily harm — if they are scammers I'm sure they are prepared to defend themselves, they might have a gun/baseball bat and you might end up dead or disabled.

Go to the police, it is the only reasonable and safe action you can take here that will not result in further harm to you and your family.

    Consider that a nasty scammer might have friends that are even nastier. Beating someone up, even if it is the scammer, might have bad consequences for you personally. – gnasher729 1 hour ago
Assuming that these guys are scammers, you have no idea how professional these people are. They could be part of a gang, they could be part of a mafia group, they could be terrorists, you don't know exactly who these scammers are. The best thing to do is to clear your head and tell the authorities what you have found.

In the first place, you should have actually contacted the authorities yourself, get a hold of your banks if you could, and see what you could have done there. While I don't know your current status and what you had to do to get to this point, I know that if you didn't do this as a last resort, then you should really reconsider your plan of action.

Never, ever, take the law into your own hands: the state doesn't like competition, and assuming that you're a law-abiding citizen who hasn't obscured his identity you're an easy target.

As others have said, report it to the police... I assume your (or your daughter's) bank is already aware. If you don't get satisfaction that way, then use the services of whatever ombudsmen are appropriate to police regulation, or in extremis look for help from your local elected representative.

