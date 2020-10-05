Does this help me on any way? I lost $10k to scammers.. now I’ve located them and I want to go there and beat them up but anyway I know their home phone, their bank details, who they are renting from, their street address. Can I use this info in any way to get my money back? Any ideas?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 21 times
New contributor
-
Offer the scammers a $1,000 reward for giving you your money back ;->) – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
-
If only. It’s actually my daughters entire savings she’s disabled and they target gullible folks like her... – Bob Jane 1 hour ago
-
Plus they threatened her if she told anyone so it took me a while to get it out of her. – Bob Jane 1 hour ago
-
Did you notify the police? – Hart CO 33 mins ago
-
1Turn any information over to the relevant authorities and let them handle it. Taking anything into your own hands opens you up to getting into trouble. – glibdud 19 mins ago