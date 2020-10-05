I'm in the middle of a cash real estate purchase and will need a fairly large (close to $100k) bank draft in the next few days. I just realized the address on my photo ID is out of date, and my bank has my current address.

Should I expect the bank to request my photo ID when purchasing the draft, and if so would a mismatch on the address be a barrier?

The funds are in my chequeing account at said bank, so I can verify my identity with my PIN, and as the valid account holder I expect I could answer any other verification questions they might have.