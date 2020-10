I got State Bank of India Classic debit card with a daily ATM transaction limit of 20,000 INR per Day, and also got State Bank of India International Visa card with Daily ATM limit of Transaction 40,000 INR per Day. I have got two debit cards for the same account.

My question is can I use Both cards for a day to make ATM Cash Withdrawal sum of 60,000[Classic: 20,000+Visa: 40,000] INR per Day?

-Thank You