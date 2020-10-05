Our company based in Saudi Arabia is taking IT services from an Indian company based in Bangalore .The Indian company asked us " The amount must be transferred in USD. Make sure it reaches us in USD because the Indian Government will charge 18% GST (the amount will be collected from you) if the amount is reached in INR. I suggest you make swift or wire transfer.

Once we made the International transfer in USD from our company commercial account and it reaches to them next day. The Indian company is claiming that they received the amount in INR thus they are insisting us e to pay 18% GST on our total value of transfer.

Please guide us in the issue with your expertise.