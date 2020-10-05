1

I am young, and will start my career in about three years. I do NOT live nor have any intention of ever moving to the United States, and I will probably be based in Europe for my career and after (retirement).

I want to work towards a financially healthy retirement. I've been doing my share of studies lately, and I found out (and so far, makes a lot of sense to me) that the periodical, steady "buy-and-forget" in a low-fee investment fund that tracks X companies is the best strategy for a long term investment averaging a return of 7% when summing up dividends + capital valorisation.

Since I am young, however, I am willing to take on more risk (for now). I would like to know how its possible to have higher returns than these funds, albeit taking more risk. I am aware that if someone had bought 300 shares of Amazon stock in 2002 they would have averaged a ridiculous return in the last 18 years. Sadly though I am not capable of reading the future, so I am looking for an investment strategy that could potentially lead to higher gains. I can only think of stock picking; is there any other better option?

I would also like to disclaim that I am interested in investing strategies, and not on day-trade.

Disclaimer 2: I do not plan on any point in the future having this investment strategy as the only one in my portfolio. I would ideally like to expose only part of my assets to the higher risk.

