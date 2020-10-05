Me (UK National) and my partner (European) are currently UK Residents and we are Directors of a Limited Company which is only for BTL properties.

We are considering to move overseas (Europe), but some questions arise in regards for mortgage options for upcoming BTL property purchases.

On the scenario that we move to Europe I am trying to plan ahead and whether it will be possible to get a mortgage or not(while being abroad). Obviously the mortgage would be on the UK BTL Company Name but us would not be in the UK anymore. In your your experience is this feasible? I have been trying to find out about this from various mortgage brokers websites but I haven't reached a tangible conclusion yet as they don't mention anything about this.

The total LTV we are always aiming for is 50% to maximise our returns - does this percentage matter to lenders for people in our situation like above?