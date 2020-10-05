-1

Milton Company has just received the following monthly bank statement for June 20X1. Date Checks Deposits Balance

June 1     P25,000

June 2 P150   24,850

June 3   P6,000 30,850

June 4 750   30,100

June 5 1,500   28,600

June 7 8,050   20,550

June 9   8,000 28,550

June 10 3,660   24,890

June 11 2,690   22,200

June 12   9,000 31,200

June 13 550   30,650

June 17 7,500   23,150

June 20   5,500 28,650

June 21 650   28,000

June 22 700   27,300

June 23   4,140# 31,440

June 25 1,000   30,440

June 30 50*   30,390

Totals P27,250 P32,640  

*Bank service charge   #Note collected, including P140 interest   Data from the cash account of Milton Company for June are as follows: June 1 balances           P20,440 Checks Written   Deposits

June 1 P  1,500   June 2 P  6,000

June 4 8,500   June 5 8,000

June 6 2,690   June 10 9,000

June 8 550   June 18 5,500

June 9 7,500   June 30 6,000

June 12 650  

June 19 700      

June 22 1,000      

June 26 1,300      

June 27 1,360      

Totals P25,750   Totals P34,500

At the end of May, Milton had three checks outstanding for a total of P4,560. All three checks were processed by the bank during June. There were no deposits outstanding at the end of May. It was discovered during the reconciliation process that a check for P8,050 written on June 4 for supplies was improperly recorded on the books as P8,500. Required Determine the amount of deposits in transit at the end of June. Determine the amount of outstanding checks at the end of June. Prepare a bank reconciliation statement at June 30, 20x1.

