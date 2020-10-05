Milton Company has just received the following monthly bank statement for June 20X1. Date Checks Deposits Balance
June 1 P25,000
June 2 P150 24,850
June 3 P6,000 30,850
June 4 750 30,100
June 5 1,500 28,600
June 7 8,050 20,550
June 9 8,000 28,550
June 10 3,660 24,890
June 11 2,690 22,200
June 12 9,000 31,200
June 13 550 30,650
June 17 7,500 23,150
June 20 5,500 28,650
June 21 650 28,000
June 22 700 27,300
June 23 4,140# 31,440
June 25 1,000 30,440
June 30 50* 30,390
Totals P27,250 P32,640
*Bank service charge #Note collected, including P140 interest Data from the cash account of Milton Company for June are as follows: June 1 balances P20,440 Checks Written Deposits
June 1 P 1,500 June 2 P 6,000
June 4 8,500 June 5 8,000
June 6 2,690 June 10 9,000
June 8 550 June 18 5,500
June 9 7,500 June 30 6,000
June 12 650
June 19 700
June 22 1,000
June 26 1,300
June 27 1,360
Totals P25,750 Totals P34,500
At the end of May, Milton had three checks outstanding for a total of P4,560. All three checks were processed by the bank during June. There were no deposits outstanding at the end of May. It was discovered during the reconciliation process that a check for P8,050 written on June 4 for supplies was improperly recorded on the books as P8,500. Required Determine the amount of deposits in transit at the end of June. Determine the amount of outstanding checks at the end of June. Prepare a bank reconciliation statement at June 30, 20x1.