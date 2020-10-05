1

The IRS website suggests that when filing form 1040 I need to mail it to the following address:

Department of the Treasury
Internal Revenue Service
Fresno, CA 93888-0002

On the same page there is a link to Private Delivery Services, which says that the IRS accepts mail from FedEx, DHL and UPS and at the very bottom tells to specify the following addresses when using FedEx/DHL/UPS. From there there is a California address that looks like this:

Fresno - Internal Revenue Submission Processing Center
5045 East Butler Avenue
Fresno, CA 93727

Here are my questions:

  1. Does the Butler address in Fresno accept the form 1040?
  2. If yes, do I have to specify Department of the Treasury in the Butler address?
| improve this question | |
New contributor
Armani is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Armani is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.