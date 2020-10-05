The IRS website suggests that when filing form 1040 I need to mail it to the following address:
Department of the Treasury
Internal Revenue Service
Fresno, CA 93888-0002
On the same page there is a link to Private Delivery Services, which says that the IRS accepts mail from FedEx, DHL and UPS and at the very bottom tells to specify the following addresses when using FedEx/DHL/UPS. From there there is a California address that looks like this:
Fresno - Internal Revenue Submission Processing Center
5045 East Butler Avenue
Fresno, CA 93727
Here are my questions:
- Does the Butler address in Fresno accept the form 1040?
- If yes, do I have to specify Department of the Treasury in the Butler address?