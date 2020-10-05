The IRS website suggests that when filing form 1040 I need to mail it to the following address:

Department of the Treasury

Internal Revenue Service

Fresno, CA 93888-0002



On the same page there is a link to Private Delivery Services, which says that the IRS accepts mail from FedEx, DHL and UPS and at the very bottom tells to specify the following addresses when using FedEx/DHL/UPS. From there there is a California address that looks like this:

Fresno - Internal Revenue Submission Processing Center

5045 East Butler Avenue

Fresno, CA 93727



Here are my questions: