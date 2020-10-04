0

It is pretty clear; if you hold a share of a distributing ETF, which is replicating a stock market index like S&P 500 for example, then you can count on regular dividents payed by the the distributing ETF - so there is clearly a value in that. By buying a distributing ETF's share, you buy yourself these future income flows for the years to come, as long as you hold this share. This expected future income flow justifies the price of a single ETF's share.

But what makes an accumulating ETF's share valuable? Is it only the hope, that somebody in the future buys the ETF share from the investor for a higher price, corresponding the value of the shares hold by the fund? Of course, I can see the current net asset value per share of an ETF's share on the page of the ETF provider, but what gurantees that there is going to be a buyer in the future, who is actually willing to pay the net asset value per share in the future for the accumulating ETF share, if there are no distributions, since we are talking about accumulating ETFs?

What makes this investment different than buying gold or cryptocurrencies? Do we actually buy only this future hope of being able to sell for a higher price in case of accumulating ETF's as well? With other words: Why do the paid prices for an accumulating ETF share follow the current net asset value per share?

0

The creation and redemption mechanism of ETFs ensures this. The share prices of ETFs (including accumulating ETFs) will follow the NAV per share because "authorized participants" will conduct arbitrage when the price and NAV deviate. This arbitrage will narrow the gap between price and NAV. I explain how ETFs work here: Understanding how an ETF works.

The concerns in the rest of your question are not relevant to the main question, because of the mechanism explained above which does not rely on any kind of "hope" to keep the price in line with the NAV.

While not relevant to answering your question, the undertone of your question suggests that this might interest you: If a stock doesn't pay dividends, then why is the stock worth anything?

