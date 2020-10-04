On my financial statement for end of year company tax return (prepared by an accountant) there is an estimated accrual figure for accountancy fees for preparing end of year tax.

I want to file my own annual tax return via the HMRC online account this year as I can't afford the accountancy fee being charged to prepare a return for a total of 7 invoices (the company is making a loss and is a micro limited company).

So this is what was recorded for the year ended 31 March 2019 under creditors: amounts falling due within one year

2019 Trade creditors 767 Accruals and deferred income 500 Directors loan account 14712 ----- 15979

When I complete the same for the year ended 31 March 2020 I leave the accruals figure blank as no accountancy fee is expected to be charged, however the balance sheet then doesn't balance.

How do I record the adjustment on the financial statement to balance the sheet?

Any help appreciated.