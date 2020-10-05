3

I am 25 and on my parent's plan until I turn 26 on December 25, 2020. It has pre-authorized me for a surgery which is currently scheduled for November 17.

However I want to reschedule it to after I turn 26 for two reasons.

  • I have 0 symptoms and the surgery is not urgent.
  • My parent's plan is catastrophic and I would be covering the entire family out-of-pocket max of $4.5k. I am young and healthy so my new plan would likely have an out-of-pocket max around $3k.
  • My girlfriend is able to come help me recover from surgery but not till 2021 when I will be on my own plan.

I am self-employed and my income is above the medicare limit.

The ACA prohibits insurers from denying or charing higher premiums based on pre-existing conditions (which I presume a pre-scheduled surgery would fall under). It is not for the common ones eg diabetes, cancer, heart disease.

My current insurance has pre-authorized the surgery for November 17.

If I get new insurance (same insurance but now my own plan—so it definitely does cover the surgery under normal circumstances) will they be required to cover the surgery?

Is there some income limit to being eligible for these plans?

  • 1
    When you say "same insurance" do you mean "same insurance company" or "same insurance plan"? The same company can offer a variety of plans that would cover a variety of things and can potentially involve different sets of providers. – Justin Cave yesterday
  • @JustinCave I mean another insurance company who covers this surgery under normal circumstances. Assume that this company would, if I had them right now, cover this surgery. – Derek Fulton 35 mins ago
No, they are not required to cover it. When you switch, you will need to have the surgery re-approved under the new plan/provider. The negotiated rates could be different, if you switch providers (insurance company) the doctor may no longer be in-network, the doctor/hospital's rates could change in 2021, etc. Your new plan may have a different out-of-pocket, but what will the deductible, co-pay, and/or co-insurance be? There's more variables at play other than just whether or not a surgery was authorized. I would say the chances are high that they will cover the surgery if it's an actual medical procedure and not an elective one.

"Pre-existing conditions" just means they're not allowed to deny insuring you or charge more for the plan (AKA premium) than they would have without the condition. The premium is the monthly amount you pay and is completely independent of the cost for this specific surgery.

If you already know who the new insurance carrier will be, you can ask your doctor's billing department if they are in-network and if they anticipate a difference in negotiated rates. Make sure specifically to ask if they are "in-network" and don't ask "do you take/accept". Out-of-network doctors will take/accept most insurance, but you'll have to pay significantly more.

  • I know they are not required to cover it but that was not my question. My question is, if they would usually cover it anyway, will they cover it after just having switched to them? Or will they deny coverage considering the surgery is a liability of insuring me known prior to the beginning of my coverage? – Derek Fulton 35 mins ago

