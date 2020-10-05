I am 25 and on my parent's plan until I turn 26 on December 25, 2020. It has pre-authorized me for a surgery which is currently scheduled for November 17.

However I want to reschedule it to after I turn 26 for two reasons.

I have 0 symptoms and the surgery is not urgent.

My parent's plan is catastrophic and I would be covering the entire family out-of-pocket max of $4.5k. I am young and healthy so my new plan would likely have an out-of-pocket max around $3k.

My girlfriend is able to come help me recover from surgery but not till 2021 when I will be on my own plan.

I am self-employed and my income is above the medicare limit.

The ACA prohibits insurers from denying or charing higher premiums based on pre-existing conditions (which I presume a pre-scheduled surgery would fall under). It is not for the common ones eg diabetes, cancer, heart disease.

My current insurance has pre-authorized the surgery for November 17.

If I get new insurance (same insurance but now my own plan—so it definitely does cover the surgery under normal circumstances) will they be required to cover the surgery?

Is there some income limit to being eligible for these plans?