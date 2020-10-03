If you use a search engine to find webpages associated with the term "credit report," you will find many, many, many different websites which all claim that they will give you a credit report.

I have some misgivings.

1. Websites which ask for money

I do wonder if a person can obtain their own credit report for free. If so, I wonder if the websites which ask for money contact a real credit reporting organization, obtain the free report, and dress-it-up a bit with their own brand name, before forwarding it to me. I don't want to pay a middle-man if I can get my credit report directly from the source.

2. Websites which do NOT ask for money

I worry about websites which do not ask for money.

They do ask for your name, birthday, social security number.

After I enter that information into someone website, they may very well give me a copy of my credit report, perhaps even a real one, but afterwards... maybe 5 months down the road... I find out that someone bought a car in my name, and now debt collectors will start calling me everyday to collect payments on an Aston Martin I did not buy.