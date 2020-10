My question is about the basic legalities of buying a car in the United States, not anywhere else in the world.

I have never bought a car before in my life.

I was looking at some used cars for sale on Craig's list.

I do not know what documents a buyer should ask for when the buyer contacts someone to buy a car.

I have heard people bandy about terms such as:

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

bill of sale

vehicle history

I do not even know what a legal "title" is.