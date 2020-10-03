0

United States and NY state here. I'm looking at my paystub and under Employee Tax Witholdings I'm seeing the following line items taken out:

  • Federal Income Tax
  • Social Security
  • Medicare
  • NY State Withholdings Tax
  • NY Family Leave Insurance
  • NY SDI

Federal Income, Social Security and Medicare I am familiar with. The last three (NY State Withholdings Tax, NY Family Leave Insurance and NY SDI) I have never heard of before.

Are these three optional? Meaning I could fill out a W4 differently and not see anything taken out by them?

| improve this question | |
  • "Are these three optional?" - please show me any tax in any jurisdiction of the world that is OPTIONAL. Well, it IS optional - you have the option to pay taxes in NYS or not (by moving out and taking a jot outside). – TomTom 22 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.