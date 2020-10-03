United States and NY state here. I'm looking at my paystub and under Employee Tax Witholdings I'm seeing the following line items taken out:
- Federal Income Tax
- Social Security
- Medicare
- NY State Withholdings Tax
- NY Family Leave Insurance
- NY SDI
Federal Income, Social Security and Medicare I am familiar with. The last three (NY State Withholdings Tax, NY Family Leave Insurance and NY SDI) I have never heard of before.
Are these three optional? Meaning I could fill out a W4 differently and not see anything taken out by them?