This is UK specific question. In case of flat, everyone is aware that there's some building wide structure insurance which management company arranged on behalf of flat owners & the freeholder.

But my query is specific to a scenario - Should flat owner (in multi-story apartment , living beneath another flat viz- flat owner on say floor 3 of 5 story building) take both Building insurance & contents insurance, in order to insure against issues like leakage from upstair flat to their flat or any potential leakage flat to flat beneath them? Also issues like soundproofing between floors.

Because my understanding is that common building insurance only covers leakage from roof to the top floor flats & not the leakage from flats to downstair flats. Or does home content insurance is sufficient to cover both?

Kindly advise.