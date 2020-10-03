I have another naive question. On Thursday night and before Friday morning, after Trump posted on twitter saying he contracted Covid-19 around 12:50AM. The news media was saying the US stock market would fall when the market opened on Friday morning by looking at the future. I have never traded future, so I really don't know how you can look at the future when the market is not open. Is the future market still open even when the US stock market is closed? Does the media just look at S&P 500 future?