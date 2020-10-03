Since short-term capital gains on foreign stocks are taxed at the regular income (slab) rates in India, is one allowed in India to deduct short-term losses on foreign (relative to India) stocks from regular income?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
-
More information please. Are you asking about losses outside India bring taxed in India, or losses in India being taxed somewhere else? – DJClayworth 1 hour ago
-
Edited the question. I am asking about losses outside India being taxed in India. – user2371765 1 hour ago