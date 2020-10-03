0

Generally all my customers are Israeli so I use an Israeli-audience oriented accounting SaaS which creates customer cards and deal documents (invoice, receipt) automatically, based on each customer card - per the instructions of the Israel Tax Authority.

I didn't go through all such relevant existing accounting SaaS and I don't know which has what features but I would want to choose a software that beyond the aforementioned features would also allow me to automatically create and manage a general ledger so I could have sufficient automation and easily serve all data to the Israel Tax Authority in the end of each fiscal period.

My problem is that I don't know if such a feature is internationally standard or if I should even expect to find it.
Is automatic creation of general ledgers by accounting SaaS logical?

