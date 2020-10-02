So I have been texting this girl I met on a dating website for a few months, she says her name is Helen Shelly [Helen Shelly][1] ([1]: https://i.stack.imgur.com/n6jQQ.jpg)

and today we were talking about money and I told her that because of a few things I don't have a lot of money right now, and she said that she could cut me a big ass check, all she needed is my bank account info because she wants to put $50,000 in there but wants to be able to monitor it and take out any money that she needs from the $50,000, but I'm not sure if she's either A Scammer A Gold-digger A User (who is using me) Wants to put the money in my account because of illegal reason or someone who wants to help and by not saying yes I am turning down the a good life with her

so what do I do, right now she says she is living in Dumas TX (im in San Antonio) so we can't meet IRL right now, what do I do?