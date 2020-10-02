I am 66 and am not yet enrolled in Social Security or Medicare Part A or B. I am currently employed and have a HSA with semi-monthly contributions taken out of my paycheck. It is currently October 2nd. I just found out that I need to stop my HSA contributions 6 months prior to enrolling in Medicare Part A and B. I want to enroll in Medicare Part A and B on January 1st of next year. I will not be enrolling in Social Security yet. I have called my benefits department to stop my deductions, so my last contribution would have been on September 30th. What can I do to avoid a tax penalty on the contributions I made going back 6 months from January 1st?