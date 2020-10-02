I have another question. I learnt that I can construct a straddle in a wild market. If the stock rises significantly or falls significantly, I can earn a profit. I constructed a straddle in my paper trading account in IB yesterday. However, when AAPL falls today, why do I still lose money? Also, it is interesting to see that both the call option and the put option lose money. Does my straddle have problems? Thanks
I'm not familiar with that interface, did you sell the put and buy the call? If so, that's not a straddle. – Hart CO 4 mins ago