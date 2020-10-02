Last year I had a little extra and decided to try my hand at penny stocks. I spent the $200 on shares in 5 different companies trading for under $1 a share, ranging from $20-$80 total per company. I thought I fully understood the risks (worst case and honestly most likely scenario, the companies would declare bankruptcy and I'd lose my investment)

Unfortunately, one did go bankrupt (DNR), but instead of just losing the $40 worth of shares I bought, I was also charged a $38 "Mandatory Reorganization Fee", which basically doubled the loss for that investment. I searched and saw other posts here talking about a reorg fee for a reverse split (which one of my other investments also had) but I hadn't seen anything about a fee for when a company goes bankrupt.

Is it typical to be charged this fee if a company goes bankrupt? If so, I could be out double my initial investment, or more if the companies do one or more reverse splits and still go bankrupt.