Equinor ASA says it's listed on NYSE as an ADR under the symbol EQNR and on the Oslo Stock Exchange with the symbol EQNR. However, when I try and search for "EQNR" on the Interactive Brokers' system, that leads me to "STL@OSE". Given this is not the actual symbol for Equinor, it doesn't make sense. Why is this happening?

Similar problems getting OSE data through IB are mentioned in this topic, but it only says that Oslo shares information based on different standards (which I don't think would include the 'correct' ticker symbol).

This blog mentions outright that "Interactive brokers has Equinor as STL (Statoil)." but not the reason for it.