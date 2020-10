Please see this bond issued by Austrian company Do & Co (link below).

As I understand, if I buy it now at 93.77 EUR, I will get 100 EUR on March 4, 2021. Is that true or is there some issue which I don't see?

If it would be that easy to gain around 6% in 5 months, why is that bond so cheap?

https://www.wienerborse.at/en/market-data/bonds/quote/?ISIN=AT0000A15HF7&ID_NOTATION=99056931&fbclid=IwAR3xMJL22NEsuhQedPtspRwPYZT0GoQI66HulU0CnPa8f_s-BQxb2e0nFdw