Today (October 2nd, 2020), ECB published a press release regarding "digital euro". What is it? When you pay with the credit card or make a bank transfer to another account aren't you using a digital euro? It certainly isn't cash, so it must be digital, right?

Quote from press release

A digital euro would be an electronic form of central bank money accessible to all citizens and firms – like banknotes, but in a digital form – to make their daily payments in a fast, easy and secure way. It would complement cash, not replace it. The Eurosystem will continue to issue cash in any case.