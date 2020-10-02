0

Looking at getting a Hyundai Palisade which seems to be selling for MSRP in my area - however, there are a few 2020s available now that the 2021s are being sold at dealers.

If the new 2021s are still getting MSRP with no dealer discount - how much of a discount should I be looking for with last year's models (they are pretty much identical from features and physical perspective, only resale value issues come to mind).

I looked at TrueCar estimates but they seem to not be updated since it shows nearly identical numbers between 2020 and 2021.

I suppose by definition if there is leftover inventory then it might not be considered popular, but any 2021 models seem to be going quickly still.

The dealer offered $500 off last year's stock, but I still feel like that's too low and want to drive to a better bargain. I'm doing this over phone because of Covid so normally I would dig in for a hard haggling session but this time want to just get to a number quickly to avoid the long game of phone tag.

  • Is there a good car selling market because of risky public transportation during the epidemic ? Also the dealer probably doesn't want to do anything because the manufacturer is offering 1.9% financing. But I would want 10% off the 2021's or 15% off the 2020's. – S Spring 3 mins ago

