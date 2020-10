I'm taking practice exams for the SIE and along came this question:

The last transaction in XYZ 5.50s 2030 was at 102. This bond is selling at:

Answer: a premium.

I understand the basics of bonds (I think), but the textbook I used while preparing for the exam never used this notation, and I'm having trouble formulating a useful search query. Can someone please explain what's going on here? Thanks.