I'm looking at an API of financial reports, and I am noticing a "fillingDate" and an "acceptedDate".

"date" : "2019-09-28", "symbol" : "AAPL", "fillingDate" : "2019-10-31 00:00:00", "acceptedDate" : "2019-10-30 18:12:36", "period" : "FY", "revenue" : 260174000000

Also, when looking at an earnings-calendar API, I see another date field:

date "2019-10-30" symbol "AAPL" eps 3.03 epsEstimated 2.8961268000000002 time "amc" revenue 64040000000 revenueEstimated 63929939186

My question is, which date field - fillingDate or acceptedDate, would be the date where the financial report is released to the public? I am assuming that the earnings-calendar date is an estimated release date because in many cases, the date in the earnings-calendar does not line up with fillingDate or acceptedDate.