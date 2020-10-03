0

I'm looking at an API of financial reports, and I am noticing a "fillingDate" and an "acceptedDate".

"date" : "2019-09-28",
"symbol" : "AAPL",
"fillingDate" : "2019-10-31 00:00:00",
"acceptedDate" : "2019-10-30 18:12:36",
"period" : "FY",
"revenue" : 260174000000

Also, when looking at an earnings-calendar API, I see another date field:

date    "2019-10-30"
symbol  "AAPL"
eps 3.03
epsEstimated    2.8961268000000002
time    "amc"
revenue 64040000000
revenueEstimated    63929939186

My question is, which date field - fillingDate or acceptedDate, would be the date where the financial report is released to the public? I am assuming that the earnings-calendar date is an estimated release date because in many cases, the date in the earnings-calendar does not line up with fillingDate or acceptedDate.

  • filling date or filing date?? You seem to jump between two very different things. – Aganju 8 hours ago
  • Is that your way of telling me you found a spelling error? – Frank 2 hours ago
  • What API is this? Could you give us a link to the documentation? – Flux 32 mins ago

