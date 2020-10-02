I'm looking at an API of financial reports, and I am noticing a "filingDate" and an "acceptedDate".
"date" : "2019-09-28",
"symbol" : "AAPL",
"fillingDate" : "2019-10-31 00:00:00",
"acceptedDate" : "2019-10-30 18:12:36",
"period" : "FY",
"revenue" : 260174000000
Also, when looking at an earnings-calendar API, I see another date field:
date "2019-10-30"
symbol "AAPL"
eps 3.03
epsEstimated 2.8961268000000002
time "amc"
revenue 64040000000
revenueEstimated 63929939186
My question is, which date field - fillingDate or acceptedDate, would be the date where the financial report is released to the public? I am assuming that the earnings-calendar date is an estimated release date because in many cases, the date in the earnings-calendar does not line up with fillingDate or acceptedDate.