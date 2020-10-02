How exactly do Authorized Participants determine the securities to exchange?

Inspired by "How are active ETFs possible?", I wonder about the following:

As part of the regular creation process, Authorized Participants (APs) are supposed to hand in a basket of securities at the fund and get a bunch of ETF shares in turn.

But the ETF doesn't only have the securities listed in the index, it supposedly also has some cash, e. g. from dividends. And it often doesn't have the underlying index components in the ratio defined by the index, but maybe in a different ratio. This might occur in accumulating ETFs when a fund buys slightly more of one security, maybe in order to reinvest the dividends. Or it consists of swap contracts instead of the physical securities.

So how does the AP know how to compose the basket? Are they told that by the fund manager?

The same question holds for an active ETF.