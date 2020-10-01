I'm wondering if anyone knows where could I find whoever advised particular public company that is in process of doing the acquisition, usually very large one? I tried company website but sometimes I don't understand the language and there is no English option. Basic google search with keyword "advisors" or "advised" doesn't help either. It would be great but not required if it was possible to find exact name of the person within given advisory firm who was in touch with that company doing acquisition. If not possible, only firm name would be enough. Advisors: financing, legal, accounting, etc or at least financing advisors in particular acquisition transaction.

I already considered using google keyword phrase similar to:

financing advisory

and perhaps filter the search to show one month old results only. However, the problem is that even if I find the name of the firm (preferably with name of the person in that firm) that was doing advisory for particular company in the past, there is no reliable proof that same firm was hired for acquisition deal. My question is related to worldwide acquisitions.

Any suggestion how to find advisory firms in exact acquisition deal would be appreciated. Thank you!